Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,905 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 75.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

