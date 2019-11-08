Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 96.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Intuit by 28.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intuit by 38.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,545,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $259.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

