Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Akorn worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 12.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 132.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 330,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.25.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

