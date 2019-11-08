Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

