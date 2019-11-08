China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.06. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.91.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

