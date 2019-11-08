China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $128.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of China Metro Rural from $137.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

In related news, CEO Donald Riley bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

China Metro Rural

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

