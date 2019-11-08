Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.