CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Up 2.2%

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.07, approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CHORUS LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get CHORUS LTD/S alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from CHORUS LTD/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CHORUS LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.