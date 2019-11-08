CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS Inc Preferred Shares stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.