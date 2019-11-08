CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $168.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.65. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,001. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

