CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth $179,739,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,151 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after purchasing an additional 997,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

