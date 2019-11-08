CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 588 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

