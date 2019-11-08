CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,624 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $18,534,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 388.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

