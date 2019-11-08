CIBC Lowers AltaGas Canada (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) to Neutral

AltaGas Canada (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

