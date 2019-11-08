CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

PBA opened at $35.43 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

