Cigna Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $18.35 Per Share (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $18.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.84.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

