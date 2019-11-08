Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

