Citigroup Boosts Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target to $54.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIV. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

AIV stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,934,000 after buying an additional 346,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 227.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 105,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

