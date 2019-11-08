Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 2,809 Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 58.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

