Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

