Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $104.43 and a one year high of $146.69.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

