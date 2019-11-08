Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells $693,139.85 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.