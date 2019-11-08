CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director William Gray Stream acquired 7,400 shares of CKX Lands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,626 shares in the company, valued at $93,564.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,376 shares of company stock valued at $243,202.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

