Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 921,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,507 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 192,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 525,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,797,347 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.