CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,177 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,200. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at about $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944,029 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

