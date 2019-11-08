CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 882.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 15,360,515 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 6,944,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $206,893.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

