Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 208210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

