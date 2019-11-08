Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

