Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 253.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,667,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,256 shares of company stock worth $3,051,135. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

