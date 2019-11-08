Comerica Bank Has $5.27 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.91%.

In other news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,673. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

