Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.