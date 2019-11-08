Comerica Bank Purchases 1,283 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $55,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $51,503,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 319,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,420.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,000 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

