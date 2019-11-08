Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,441,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Legg Mason by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Legg Mason by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LM opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

