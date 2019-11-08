Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,279 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE PDM opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

