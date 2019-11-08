Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 29.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.6% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

