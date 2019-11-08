Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 40.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

