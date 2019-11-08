CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells $69,686.13 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

