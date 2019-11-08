Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) & Shore Community Bank (NYSE:SHRC)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 1.68% 6.20% 0.29% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shore Community Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Shore Community Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 1.13 $760.24 million $0.42 7.52 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A $1.73 million N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Shore Community Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

