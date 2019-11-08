Compugen (CGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN):

11/5/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

10/23/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Compugen by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

