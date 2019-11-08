Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

Shares of CNAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 283,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.