Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $199.33. 108,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,176. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $200.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

