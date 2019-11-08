Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,873. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

