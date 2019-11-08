Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,204,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $729,531,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,114,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $437,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,517,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,834,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,823,000 after purchasing an additional 803,052 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,400 shares of company stock worth $6,947,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 12,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,630. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

