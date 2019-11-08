Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. 237,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $158.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $166.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.