Connect Group PLC (CNCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 13th

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CNCT stock opened at GBX 29.57 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.18. Connect Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

In related news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of Connect Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($75,787.27).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNCT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

