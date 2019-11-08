Conning Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,790,619. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.