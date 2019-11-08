Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.59 Million

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $77.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.67 million and the highest is $79.10 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $64.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $297.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.93 million to $302.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.44 million, with estimates ranging from $339.92 million to $363.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,334,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 553,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

