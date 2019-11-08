Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.28. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.73 million.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GSY opened at C$63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$30.42 and a 12-month high of C$64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

