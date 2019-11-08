Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 3.3%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02, 12,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 14,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.