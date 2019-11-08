CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Price Down 22.1%

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT)’s share price fell 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, 82,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 537% from the average session volume of 12,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMTS. ValuEngine lowered CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Card Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 90,909.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of CPI Card Group worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

